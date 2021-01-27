The Promised Neverland Promo Stirs Debate with a Controversial Comeback

✖

The Promised Neverland took some time to hit up fans with a new promo this week, but the gift has caused quite a few problems. Season two made its debut earlier this year, and it would put things lightly to say they were excited. After all, the show is one of the biggest to debut in recent years, and the wait for season two built up some serious hype. But now, the promo for this week's episode has put fans on the edge.

And why is that? Well, you can check it out for yourself below. It seems like the fourth episode of season two will bring back a familiar face... but they weren't expected to show up until the end of this season if not the next entirely.

The Promised Neverland S2 Episode 4 PV #ThePromisedNeverland

pic.twitter.com/RHVHR08dH1 — 🌟The Promised Neverland🌟 (@TPNManga) January 27, 2021

The whole debate revolves around the reappearance of Isabella. Yes, that is right. The mother of Grace Field House is back at last this season. The Promised Neverland fans have not seen the lady in the anime since season one wrapped. That will change this week according to this promo, but fans of the manga are not happy about the reunion. They think the show is moving too fast... and they have good reason to believe as much.

After all, The Promised Neverland manga took its sweet time revisiting Isabella after Emma and her family escaped the orphanage. It took 125 to see the caretaker once more as several arcs stood between her comeback. Now, season two is planning to revisit Isabella just four episodes after the escape, so fans are concerned about the pacing here. It seems like some story elements are about to get moved around, and as you can see, manga readers are not too pleased about the switch.

