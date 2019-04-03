‘The Promised Neverland’ Gets Hilarious ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ Makeover

The Promised Neverland recently brought its first season to an end, and fans are already highly anticipating the next season of the series coming in 2020. The Promised Neverland became one of the hugest hits of the Winter 2019 season because fans just fell in absolute love with the many young personalities living in the Grace Field orphanage. That love absolutely clashed with the impending doom, so fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine different situations for the children.

One surprising interpretation has placed the main trio of Emma, Ray, and Norman into the world of The Powerpuff Girls. It would probably be a much, much different series in this case. You can check out the hilarious makeovers below.

Artist Usami Deng (who you can find here) shared these hilarious takes on The Promised Neverland where Emma, Ray, and Norman instead take on the chibi-like forms of The Powerpuff Girls‘ Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. There’s an additional bit of flavor as Professor Utonium is imagined as their “Mama” Isabella, and it’s pretty neat how well each of their personalities fit into the series.

Emma is the more rambunctious and often takes charge, and it makes her the perfect Blossom. Ray is a bit more biting, making him the perfect Buttercup, and Norman sits as their more quiet, thought provoking companion. Though he would probably be a better fit as Blossom, Norman as Bubbles is not too far off though. If you’re looking to check out the series for yourself, there are plenty of ways to do so.

Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. The series will soon be making its debut as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, so fans will soon be able to experience an English dub for the series.

Mamoru Kanobe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. A second season is now in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

