Exclusive The Rising of the Shield Hero Clip Teases Naofumi’s Toughest Fight Yet

The Rising of the Shield Hero had introduced Naofumi to a sketchy new world where he suddenly found himself the enemy of the people. As the series continued, he and fans learned that the roots of this treatment extend far beyond even royalty as a entire religion was formed around the other three heroes. Not only that, it was revealed that the church behind this religion was crooked.

The last episode of the series ended with Naofumi and the other three heroes being trapped inside of a large “coliseum” and under attack from the pope of this religion as they plan to kill the heroes and the royal family. In this exclusive clip from the next episode, fans can see a bit of this fight and it just shows how strong the pope has become.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 20 is titled “Battle of Good and Evil” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Naofumi and gang stay on the attack despite being trapped in the Pope’s Great Cathedral, but its sacred subspace nullifies his Curse Shield, leaving them one step short. Naofumi turns to another, newly unlocked Curse Shield, but the dragon’s wrath threatens to swallow his mind whole.”

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the English dub release of The Rising of the Shield Hero will now be operating at a two-week delay, and will return with Episode 19 on May 29th with episodes airing on a weekly basis after.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”