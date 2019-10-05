Isekai Quartet Season 2 Adds The Rising of the Shield Hero Characters

Isekai Quartet was one of the most surprising hits this year. This smaller parody series took characters from four of Kadokawa‘s major light novel anime hits and put them all in a hilarious new location. This was great for fans as it feature new stories for series that have been gone for a while, and the first season came to an end not only with the surprise announcement that it would soon return with a second season but a new cast of characters would be joining the Isekai shenanigans. Now we know what those new additions are.

Isekai Quartet announced that Season 2 of the series will feature The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo along with the current cast of characters from Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, and Saga of Tanya the Evil. Check out their chibi makeovers below!

Get ready to join our party. Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo announced to join Isekai Quartet. pic.twitter.com/29xTy4ssK1 — The Rising of the Shield Hero (@ShieldHeroEN) October 5, 2019

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been a huge hit for Kadokawa in the last year (with two more seasons already planned), so fans had suspected this series would be the fifth one added to the fray. There’s also the hint that there might be even more Isekai series along for the ride, and there are plenty that would definitely fit within the style of the series. But this is still a huge addition, and Naofumi’s party will most likely add a whole new level of chaos to how the second season will unfold.

Isekai Quartet takes Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms, and mashes them together in adorable ways. The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The story is a bit simple, but it’s the perfect opening for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together.

You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and they describe it as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”