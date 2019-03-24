‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’s Raphtalia Comes to Life in this Adorable Cosplay

The Rising of the Shield Hero has become one of the standout anime shows of the current anime season, and a large part of that is seeing how Naofumi overcomes his various struggles in a strange new world. But an even larger part is due to the popularity of the first addition to his party, Raphtalia, who has become an adorable icon in her own right.

Raphtalia was recently brought to life in an adorable way as one cosplay artist has gotten even the attention of the series’ official Twitter account. You can check the cosplay out below.

Cosplay artist @serinide shared the above take on Raphtalia to Twitter, and fans have fallen in love with her take on the character. Much like the anime’s version of the character, fans want to protect this cosplay with their lives much like Naofumi would do with his shield. You can find more of @serinde’s work at the following link here.

Raphtalia is an interesting fan favorite due to her controversial introduction to the series. The Rising of the Shield Hero got off to a divisive start due to the content of its first episode, and the divide widened even further when Raphtalia was introduced as Naofumi’s slave. Fans are still juggling with the nature of her introduction, but are enjoying her presence as a source of positivity balancing out the main character’s negativity.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

If you’re interested in checking out The Rising of the Shield Hero yourself, both the Japanese language release and English language dub are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is producing the English dub alongside the Japanese release of the series, and the English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

