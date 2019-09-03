The Rising of the Shield Hero Fans Can’t Wait for the Next Two Seasons

The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of the most popular anime series of the year, and only stirred up fans more and more with each new episode of the series. Fans have been wanting to see more from the anime ever since the first season came to an end, but now there’s at least a light at the end of the tunnel as The Rising of the Shield Hero recently announced that it would not only be returning for a second season…but a third as well.

Naturally an announcement of this scale has been a huge hit with fans as they now can’t wait to see what’s next to come for Naofumi and his party. Especially now that the first poster for the second season teases the Spirit Turtle arc of the series.

With the series coming back for at least two more seasons, now fans can rest easy knowing that their new favorite Isekai series will be continuing on for some time. Considering how big the response to the series has gotten over the course of the year thus far, it’s not too big of a surprise to see two seasons already get confirmed. But it’s still a major sigh of relief.

Read on to see what fans are saying about The Rising of the Shield Hero coming back for a second and third season, and let us know your thoughts about the announcement in the comments!

