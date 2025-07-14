Netflix’s Solo Leveling Live Action Will Do the Manhwa Justice Where the Anime Couldn’t

In a string of record-breaking milestones, the Solo Leveling franchise has achieved yet another unexpected feat. Netflix has officially announced that a live-action adaptation of the global sensation is currently in development. This revelation comes as a surprise, especially since fans were eagerly awaiting confirmation of Season 3 for the anime. Along with the announcement, Netflix confirmed that they will be working with Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures to produce the project, and that Byeon Woo-seok will take on the lead role of Sung Jinwoo, the story’s central character.

Given Solo Leveling’s ongoing presence in trending conversations, the move toward a live-action adaptation, particularly under Netflix, which has been increasingly investing in similar projects, seems reasonable. However, what will set this live-action version apart is its potential to authentically capture the original essence of the manhwa, something the anime, despite its popularity, couldn’t. Created by Chugong and DUBU and originally serialized in Korean, the manhwa’s cultural and narrative depth is best preserved through a K-drama format. Thus, this adaptation offers a promising opportunity to deliver a version that goes even closer to the original source than the anime did.

Solo Leveling Live-Action Will Be Able To Capture the Manhwa’s True Essence Through Its K-Drama Format

Solo Leveling’s original source, the manhwa, was serialized in the Korean language, and as the true foundation of the series, Netflix’s upcoming live-action, confirmed to be a K-drama, has the potential to closely capture the dialogues and emotions that the creators originally intended to convey. When the anime was first announced, it was revealed that the primary dub would be in Japanese. This introduced subtle shifts during translation and adaptation, which may have unintentionally altered the tone or meaning from the original Korean source. Although a Korean dub is available for the anime, it is layered over the Japanese version, which may have affected its authenticity and diverged from the manhwa’s intended portrayal.

Moreover, with Japanese subtitles and audio being the primary format for the anime, especially during its initial release, it’s likely that only a limited number of fans explored the Korean-dubbed version. This is what makes the live-action K-drama adaptation of Solo Leveling such a standout installment, as it offers a rare opportunity to tell the story with Korean as the default language, preserving the original cultural tone and emotional intent. With K-dramas reaching global popularity and Netflix being partly responsible for some of their biggest international successes, this adaptation has the means and potential to match, or even exceed, the anime version in both authenticity and impact.