The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Teased After Finale

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has come to an end, but the final episode of the season has dropped an ominous tease for the anime's continuation in Season 4! The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of the big franchises returning with new episodes during the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and Season 3 of the series challenged Naofumi with finding the other three heroes before they need to fight the Phoenix with the next wave. But as the season came to an end, it turns out that there's a completely different problem he'll need to deal with before that fight even happens.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 ended with the tease that Naofumi needs to fight off an entirely new kingdom in order to keep Raphtalia safe from attacking assassins, and it seemed like the story was about to take a massive detour in the two months before the Phoenix arrives. But as the final episode ended, fans were greeted with an ominous tease about the future of the anime with a potential announcement for Season 4 coming in the near future. Check out the tease below:

Is There a Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4?

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 has not been officially announced as of the time of this writing, nor has it yet to be confirmed that a new season is how the anime will officially continue. The fading "3" in the tease next to the "Season" seems to be teeing up a Season 4 for the anime, but there's also the potential for a movie or some other kind of anime project for the future. But it at least seems like the anime will continue in some form, and that's likely great for the fans left on the cliffhanger with Season 3's finale.

You can find all three seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming with Crunchyroll

