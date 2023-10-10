The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Celebrates Premiere With New Posters

The Rising of the Shield Hero is now airing new episodes as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and Season 3 is celebrating its premiere with some special new posters showing off the cast! The Rising of the Shield Hero has kicked off a new arc for Naofumi Iwatani and his party as now they need to earn enough money to buy back all of Lurolona Village's former citizens who had been separated and sold into slavery. It's something Naofumi needs to do before the next wave attacks, so there's a winding clock as the new episodes continue.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is promising all kinds of new fights as Naofumi's party enters an underground coliseum, but that's only the start of the new story that's coming their way in the new episodes. As the new season continues, The Rising of the Shield Hero will show off more of Naofumi's party in action and fans can see them along with the rest of the Four Heroes in some special new promo posters that have been released for the series below.

How to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Running for 12 episodes this Fall, you can catch all of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 as it releases streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. Directed by returning Hitoshi Hagato direct the new season for Kinema Citrus with Keigo Koynagi writing the scripts and Kevin Penkin returning to compose the music, you can also catch up with everything that's happened in the first two seasons so far with Crunchyroll too if you needed some refreshers before Season 3 gets too far in.

Crunchyroll teases the events of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 leading into the new episodes as such, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

