The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Trailer Released

The Rising of the Shield Hero is gearing up for a big comeback. Following its latest on-screen outing in 2022, the anime is preparing to show up for fans once more. Starting in October 2023, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 will get underway, and we have been given a new look at the project courtesy of a special trailer.

As you can see below, the team at Kinema Citrus and DR Movie came together to release the new trailer. The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 looks as gorgeous as we expected. With Naofumi at the lead, The Rising of the Shield Hero will put our leads against another huge threat, and we will get to follow the party's journey towards victory.

Of course, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 shouldn't surprise fans of the light novel. Back in 2012, creator Aneko Yusagi brought The Rising of the Shield Hero to life in print before a manga was given the go-ahead. Penned by Aiya Kyu, the manga for The Rising of the Shield Hero is a must-read, and it has been churning out content since 2014.

If you are not familiar with The Rising of the Shield Hero, you can catch up on the anime rather easily. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for further info on the story, you can read the synopsis for The Rising of the Shield Hero below:

"Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

What do you think about this latest look at The Rising of the Shield Hero? Are you planning to watch season three? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!