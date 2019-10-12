The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Premiere Failed to Impress Fans

The Seven Deadly Sins‘ third season has been a point of worry for many fans. After surprisingly announcing that the third season would be releasing this Fall, early reports of a troubled and rushed production indicated that much of the work for the series would be handled by outsourced studio Marvy Jack rather than Studio DEEN, which had already taken over the series from A-1 Pictures. Now that The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods has officially made its debut in Japan, fans who have gotten to see the work early are definitely not pleased with the end result.

Although the third season of the series won’t be available on Netflix for those outside of Japan for several months from now, fans who have seen the series’ broadcast in Japan have returned with more troubling reports as to how the first episode of the series has shaped up.

Reportedly debuting its third season with a recap episode, the first episode of the third series comes not only with a reported dip in quality from what fans have come to expect from the series, but also some mysterious censorship which turned much of the blood in the series from red to white. There’s also floating black spots covering more of the gruesome scenes, but there’s no clue as to whether the censorship is a result of the new production studios or an edit to the original broadcast on TV Tokyo.

All of this confusion has led fans to pan the new season premiere overall. Read on to see what fans are saying about The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, and let us know how you feel about these first impressions in the comments! Do you think it will get better? Still excited to see the series on Netflix when it officially debuts outside of Japan?

Blood No Longer Exists

After watching the first episode of the latest Seven Deadly Sins, I can confirm that there are no red blood cells in anyone anymore. pic.twitter.com/7zRZRA6p2A — S~p~o~o~k~y~🧡(offline) (@schneesknee) October 10, 2019

Dropped

So yeah, Seven Deadly Sins season 3 issa drop. No jokes. Beastars despite the CGI is looking good. pic.twitter.com/b3x2o5Oz3b — Michael Smith-Grant (@OmniPouten) October 10, 2019

“I Guess it’s Time to Read the Manga”

Seven Deadly Sins had some of the goriest shit I’ve seen in anime, blood everywhere, but the new season made blood look like SPERM, I was avoiding but I guess it’s time to read the manga, I only hear good things about it anyways pic.twitter.com/hz8I1Hrqul — Nagato, Sin of Hentai (@NagatoBlazing) October 10, 2019

“Big Fat Yikes”

The seven deadly sins season 3 is a big fat yikes from me big dawg — GiantMcTiddyJuggies (@GJuggies) October 12, 2019

“What Happened?”

What the fuckhappened to Seven deadly sins season 3 it looks so trashy why did they turned the blood into white and censored the gore and the animation looks like a fucking 2D stop motion drawing



And they skipped so many chapters



WHAT THE FUCK HAPPENED — Entropy~ (@NotAcceptableUs) October 12, 2019

“Season 3 is Going to be a Tragedy”

I’m actually upset. Season 3 of Seven Deadly Sins is going to be a tragedy. If you haven’t read the manga, just start now — 🐝Watch Violet Evergarden (@davjac123) October 11, 2019

“Disgusting”

The amount of fucking censorship they placed on “Seven Deadly Sins” for season 3 is fucking disgusting. So much for a season premiere. Like even in flashbacks, they decide to cover Meliodas’ sword stabs with a giant black circle.



Ughhhhh — Fritz Valencia (@fritzisonfire) October 11, 2019

“Why Did they Make the Blood White?”