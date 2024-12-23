The Simpsons Season 36 Surprisingly Kills Off Another Character

The Simpsons has been no stranger to experimentation in the last few years, and there’s no better example than the way the series has killed off yet another character in Season 36. The last few years of the long running animated sitcom have seen an increase in stakes for Homer Simpson and the rest of Springfield, and this has actually resulted in some very concrete consequences. Last season, The Simpsons killed off a character that has been around since the very beginning just to test the waters with a new kind of story. This season then upped the ante with now a second legacy character now being killed off in the latest episode.

The Simpsons Season 36 Episode 10, “The Man Who Flew Too Much,” saw Homer and the newly formed Pin Pals trying to head towards a bowling championship. When Barney crashes their helicopter on top of a mountain, Homer and the others try their hardest to survive it all and get back down. But there is one member of this newly formed team that doesn’t actually make it, Fausto, who made his return in the latest episode to then slowly succumbing to his injuries from the helicopter crash.

The Simpsons Kills Off Fausto in Season 36

The Simpsons Season 36 already has had experience with killing off legacy characters as the second episode of the season, “The Yellow Lotus,” killed off Nick Callahan (who first made his debut as one of the realtors working alongside Marge in “Realty Bites”). It was a death that in the grand scheme won’t mean too much, but further serve to heighten the danger of everything that happens to the characters who are truly important. It’s the same situation here with Fausto. This character was first introduced as one of the members of The Rotting Pelican’s crew in Season 18’s “The Wife Aquatic.”

He might have been seen here or there (and was even thought to be dead in that initial appearance since then), but this has been his first main role in the series in years. He was introduced as part of a new line up of Pin Pals that are heading towards a bowling championship, and adds to the eventual helicopter crash when it’s revealed that he brought an anchor on board for good luck. Taking a big hit on the head when they crashed, Fausto was hanging for his dear life the entire time. But even with Ned’s help, Fausto died on the mountain.

The Simpsons Has Been Experimenting All Season

The Simpsons has really been shaking things up in the last few years, and each of the episodes has provided a much different kind of experience than ever expected. This was the case with this latest death too as it’s not played off as a joke. While Fausto might not have been an important character who’s importance only comes through with this death, it was only undercut slightly by Moe’s desire to eat him. It was a very tense episode as it was not clear how Homer and the others would make it down the mountain.

Eventually Homer is able to save everyone when he smells Marge’s cooking, and is inspired to power through, but he’s unable to save Fausto. The character is even given one final tribute with Homer placing coins over his eyes, and once again proves that it wasn’t a joke death and therefore should be taken seriously. It’s a big moment where they could have lost their lives, and one of them unfortunately did.