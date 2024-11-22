The Simpsons Previews Pamela Hayden’s Final Milhouse Performance: Watch

Earlier this week, fans of The Simpsons were informed that Pamela Hayden, a long-running voice actor on The Simpsons who played the parts of Milhouse, Rod Flanders, Todd Flanders, and Jimbo Jones, would be leaving the show. Remaining a part of the cast for over thirty-five years, Hayden still has one final episode in the chamber before shifting to a well-deserved retirement. Airing this Sunday, November 24th, “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes” has a new preview to give animation fans a first look at Hayden’s final performance as Bart’s best friend.

While Pamela Hayden might be leaving the series, The Simpsons has already confirmed that this won’t be the last we see of Milhouse, Jimbo, Rod, or Todd. The Fox animated show is planning to recast the characters, as they have done with plenty of Springfield’s finest over the years. In terms of whether or not this season will be The Simpsons’ last, season thirty six has already been confirmed and while a season thirty seven hasn’t, the show might continue into the future for quite some time.

The Simpsons: Goodbye Milhouse

In revealing that she was retiring from the long-running animated series, Pamela Hayden commented on leaving The Simpsons and how difficult it will be to never play the part of Milhouse Van Houten, ““The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?……not easily. It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others.”

Hayden continued, “Here’s to everyone who made this terrific ride I’ve been on possible. Thanks for 35 years!! Be well and happy. My best to you all. P.S. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening also had thoughts to share both on Milhouse and Hayden’s portrayal of the character for over thirty-five years, “Bart needed someone to talk to in the school cafeteria. We named him Milhouse because that was the most unfortunate name a kid could have. Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her,”

A New Milhouse?

As mentioned earlier, Milhouse Van Houten will be recast for The Simpsons’ moving forward. However, it hasn’t been confirmed as of the writing of this article as to who will be stepping into the shoes of the character following Hayden’s departure. It also hasn’t been confirmed if we’ll see Milhouse return this season or if Bart’s best friend will be taking a break for the remainder of season thirty-five’s remainder. Over the years, we’ve witnessed the voices of many of The Simpsons’ characters change but Hayden’s portrayal as Milhouse has remained constant throughout.

Milhouse has been one of those characters who might not be a part of The Simpsons’ family proper but the blue-haired boy has created some of the funniest moments of the series. While he might have been the butt of most of the jokes he was a part of, Hayden’s portrayal of the character is sure to be sorely missed by long-running fans of the beloved franchise.

Want to see who will take up the mantle of the new Milhouse?