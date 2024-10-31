Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror Reveals Day of The Dead Intro: Watch

The Simpsons might never end at this point, with the thirty-sixth season of the long-running animated series getting back into the spooky spirit. Continuing the tradition of Treehouse of Horror, the next Halloween special is right around the corner. For the thirty-fifth Halloween installment, The Simpsons has quite a few treats for its viewers when the next episode is on November 3rd. Before we witness the Treehouse of Horror, the intro for the Halloween special, aka “the couch gag” has made its way online and gives us a hint as to what to expect from this creepy new installment.

The new intro is made by legendary animator Jorge R. Gutierrez. If you’re unfamiliar with this creator, he is partly responsible for the likes of The Book of Life, Super Macho Fighter, We The People, and Maya And The Three. In an interview with Variety, Gutierrez noted how being a part of the Treehouse of Horror was a dream come true, “I’ve been a huge ‘Simpsons’ fan ever since Bart first appeared in my beloved Tijuana in the classic ‘Kamp Krusty’ episode. I’m forever grateful to [executive producer] Matt Selman and [creator] Matt Groening for giving me the honor to direct my own passionate (and bloody!) animated love letter to the show that inspired me to dream of making cartoons one day. Now, I can die with a huge smile on my face. ¡VIVA LOS SIMPSONS!”

The Treehouse of Horror: Day of The Dead

Alongside Gutierrez, composer Juan Carlos Enriquez is a part of the Day of the Dead tribute and had this to say about being a part of Simpsons’ history, “For this special intro I arranged and produced a punk/rock version of the famous folk Mexican melody of the Jarabe Tapatío, commonly known as the Mexican Hat Dance, blended with some vibrant corrido-style brass lines. We also kickstarted the opening with the iconic ‘Simpsons’ intro melody, but Jorge, our producer Tim Yoon and I sang it in Spanish like a Mexican bolero trio at an old cantina.”

Enriquez continued, “What I love about collaborating with amazing artists like Jorge is that he has a very clear vision and entrusts you with a musical challenge that usually involves putting together a unique colorful blend of elements, but then gives you complete creative freedom during the production process and encourages you to experiment and make it your own.”

Denim, Monty, And Rage

For the contents of the Treehouse of Horror episode itself, there are three spooky stories that the Simpsons will release. The three installments will focus on parodies of Pacific Rim, Venom, and Winchester. Luckily, Fox has released an official description that breaks down the upcoming tales of terror, “Giant monsters created by political rage threaten to tear the town apart, a Victorian Mr. Burns is jump-scared on Thanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers, and Homer bonds with a pair of extra-terrestrial jeans in an unforgettable stop-motion adventure that can only be called… Denim.”

This upcoming Treehouse isn’t the only Halloween treat that The Simpsons has for fans as Springfield will have an additional episode arriving on November 10th titled “Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes.” Considering how successful the Simpsons has been with all things Halloween, we expect there to be Treehouses of Horror to arrive on the small screen for as long as Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie are around.

