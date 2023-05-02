New Star Wars-Inspired The Simpsons Short Coming to Disney+ on May the 4th

The Simpsons is once again celebrating Star Wars Day on May the 4th by releasing an all-new short in honor of the galaxy far, far away, this time with the short "Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One.'" Back in 2021, the beloved baby also starred in the short "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap,'" which was similarly released on May the 4th. Whether this will serve as a genuine sequel to that short or more of a spiritual successor to that experience is yet to be seen, but fans will be excited to check out her antics regardless. "Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One'" premieres on Disney+ on May 4th.

In the upcoming short, Homer loses track of Maggie who hops in Grogu's hovering pram for a hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy. Facing a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield in this epic short celebrating all things Star Wars.

While it's only been two years since that previous Star Wars-inspired short, this new adventure is the seventh Disney+ short from The Simpsons that honors the brand's iconic franchises. Fans have also gotten shorts that pay tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, classic Disney villains, and even Billie Eilish, whose concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is a Disney+ exclusive.

(Photo: Disney+)

With the world of The Walt Disney Company continuing to expand and acquire new properties, the minds behind The Simpsons have a vast depth of ideas to tap into for new shorts, with showrunner Al Jean previously detailing some of the future shorts he'd like to explore.

"I look at the Disney+ tiles, Marvel and Star Wars, then there's Pixar-Disney and Nat Geo," Jean confirmed with ComicBook.com back in 2021. "We actually wrote, before this all happened, we had written a Free Solo parody, but we were not necessarily going to shoot it now because Free Solo is a little bit of a 2019 thing. I would love to do Pixar and I would love to do Nat Geo and I would love to do the Disney classics. I mean, those are the ones that just are etched in my memory. So yeah, I'm very interested in doing all of them."

"Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One'" premieres on Disney+ on May 4th.

Are you looking forward to the new short? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!