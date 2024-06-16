Dr. Stone Anime Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Special Poster

Dr. Stone is currently in the works on its fourth and final season, and the anime has shared a special poster to help kick of the anime's fifth anniversary! Dr. Stone kicked off its anime adaptation for Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series back in 2019, and has since gone on to air three seasons as of the time of this publication. With the third season of the anime wrapping up the New World arc last Fall, it was quickly announced that Dr. Stone would be returning for a fourth and final season in the near future. So it's a good time to be a fan of the anime.

Dr. Stone Science Future is currently in development as the fourth and final season of the anime, but has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this publication. But it doesn't mean that we haven't gotten to see new material from the anime as it's now in the midst of celebrating its fifth anniversary. To help commemorate this major milestone, Dr. Stone has shared a special poster for the fifth anniversary illustrated by chief animation director Takashi Muratani. You can check it out below.

How to Watch Dr. Stone

With the fourth and final season of the Dr. Stone anime now in the works, it's the best time to check out its episodes thus far. You can now find the first three seasons of the Dr. Stone anime with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio now streaming with Crunchyroll. There's also the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special released in between the second and third seasons to help bridge the gap of events if you wanted to see even more. As for what to expect from the anime's story, Crunchyroll teases Dr. Stone on a whole as such:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"