Fan-Favorite Adult Swim Series Reportedly Leaving Max Shockingly Soon

A fan-favorite Adult Swim series is reportedly leaving the Max streaming service sooner than expected amidst its grand finale releasing on digital and Blu-ray this Summer! Adult Swim series have been steadily removed from Max's streaming service over the last few months following Warner Bros. Discovery merging of its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service offerings, and this has led to a number of surprising removals just as these properties were garnering more interest from fans than ever. That makes an upcoming reported removal all the more surprising to fans as its just coming to its end this month.

The Venture Bros. recently brought its long running franchise to an end with the release of The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart on digital and Blu-ray, and now it seems like the original The Venture Bros. TV series is reportedly going to be removed from the Max streaming service on August 12th. According to a listing spotted by @Swimpedia on Twitter, the series will be removed next month but there has yet to be an announcement from Adult Swim on the matter nor a potential new streaming home revealed as of this initial spotting:

How to Watch The Venture Bros. Right Now

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart has officially released on Digital as of July 21, and will be coming to Blu-ray on July 25. The synopsis for the movie teases it as such, "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them." This serves as the grand finale for the series overall instead of the planned, but unfortunately cancelled The Venture Bros. Season 8.

"We will never not have more stories to tell in this universe, but this is a pretty good ending if this needs to be the end," Doc Hammer (who directed, co-wrote, and provides many voices for The Venture Bros. movie) began stating about the movie serving as a finale in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine. "We were never shooting toward a specific ending, but every day I have dumb things for Hank to say. Either this will never end or we're not over this 20 year marriage." Jackson Publick (who co-wrote and provides many voices for The Venture Bros. movie) feels the same as well noting, "What we created is so fundamental to our being."

As of this writing, The Venture Bros. is streaming with Max and on Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription).