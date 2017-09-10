These Naruto FiguartsZERO Figures Will Blow Your Mind

As a Naruto fan, my heart almost stopped looking at these awesome new Naruto FiguartsZERO figurines from Tamashii Nations. The figurines showcase two of Naruto’s most loved Uchiha characters in Uchiha Itachi and his brother Uchiha Sasuke working together.

The two brothers are showing fans the power of both their Mangekyou Sharingan’s, as they pose with their ultimate defenses in their Susanoo’s. You can buy them separately, as they both work on their own, however; they look a lot better as a pair. Together the two look as if they are about to battle a strong foe, possibly Kabuto, as they did in Naruto Shippuden. Both Itachi and Sasuke teamed up against Kabuto during the Fourth Great Ninja War, as Itachi was one of the many famous ninja’s resurrected through the reanimation jutsu of Kabuto. However, Itachi overcame the jutsu and helped the Shinobi Alliance defeat Kabuto.

Both of these Uchiha’s are legendary ninja’s, with Itachi giving up his life for the sake of his brother and Konoha. Itachi became a rogue ninja, hated by all of Konoha and his brother after killing his entire clan, however; the truth of Itachi’s crimes was pure and not as sinister as fans first thought. Meanwhile, Sasuke was a corrupted soul throughout Naruto, shifting from good and evil multiple times, however; he has now finally found peace and has returned to being a valuable Konoha ninja, with his own family as well.

The two Uchiha brothers are arguably two of the strongest Uchiha’s and Konoha born ninja’s to ever live, with Sasuke being the only living person capable of matching Naruto’s strength.

In celebration of these two incredible Uchiha characters, FiguartsZERO has created these spectacular figures that you can pre-order now from Entertainment Earth.