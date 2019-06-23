This Funko Concept Art Imagines The Perfect Pokemon Trainer Pops

When it comes to Pokemon, fans are always looking for more collectibles. The franchise has way more toys than it knows what to do with, and hardcore collectors are finding things they want more of on their shelves. It turns out Funko figures are one of these hot commodities, and a fan has come up with some perfect pieces for the company to make.

Over on Instagram, the account Rainbow Chase Pops wowed fans with their take on Pokemon trainer figures.

“This Pokemonday is inspired by the Jim Lee DC Pop! moments! I love those things, and I think it’d be so cool to see some of our favorite trainers and their partner Pokemon come to Pop form like this,” the account wrote.

As you can see above, the concept artwork is vibrant and perfect for gamers. The top shows Red from Pokemon Red looking sleek in his hat and jeans. To his back, a Charizard can be seen on the lefthand side, and the evolution is flying thanks to a well-placed stand.

To the left, it is Blue standing out with a violent shirt and jeans on. He is joined by Blastoise to the side while Venasaur reigns in the third figure. Green joins her Pokemon while wearing a pair of jean shorts and a satchel on her waist. All of the trainers are seen carrying Poke Balls, and this concept art proves how much Funko has left to explore with its recently acquired Pokemon license. So far, only four Pokemon have been official made into Funko Pop figures, but this Trainer collection would help spice up the license in a big (and profitable) way.

So, would you like for Funko to make these Pokemon concept into actual collectibles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

