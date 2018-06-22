This Mechagodzilla Cosplay Is Monstrously Impressive

Every now and again, a particular cosplay sticks out at a convention, and you feel the need to step back and appreciate it. One such cosplay is below, documented on Twitter by @DkunDX, and it’s hard to believe this is just a guy in a suit.

…Well, on the other hand, the cosplay is basically of a guy in a suit, but that’s a whole other thing.

In a photo just about a month old, taken at a convention (possibly the Atlanta Game Fest or MomoCon?), is an absolutely epic Mechagodzilla.

You can check it out below.

You’ve got to appreciate the articulated joints (for ease of getting around a show and actually doing stuff) and the glowing eyes (because glowing eyes).

Per his Wikipedia entry, Mechagodzilla is a mecha that first appeared in the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla as an extraterrestrial villain opposing Godzilla. In subsequent iterations, Mechagodzilla is depicted as a man-made weapon designed to defend Japan from Godzilla.

The character has appeared in seven Godzilla films, most recently in the animated Godzilla on the Edge of Battle, which was released in May. He also had a not-insignificant appearance in Ready Player One, something carried over from the novel on which that movie is based.

Besides live-action and animated films, Mechagodzilla has appeared in 18 video games over the years, and in a half-dozen or more Godzilla-themed comics (as well as the aforementioned Ready Player One novel).

In all incarnations, Mechagodzilla appears as a robotic doppelgänger and arch-enemy of Godzilla, boasting a vast array of weaponry.

The version pictured in the tweet is Kiryu, the Millennium Mechagodzilla, which appears in two films: Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla and Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

The backstory for the mecha is…well, it’s astonishingly insane in the best possible way: When a second Godzilla appears in 1999, the Japanese military create a Mechagodzilla codenamed Kiryu, built around the skeleton of the original Godzilla from 1954. During its first battle with Godzilla four years later in 2003, Kiryu’s genetic memories of its 1954 incarnation are awakened, and it proceeds to attack Tokyo, free from the controls of its pilot until its power drains.