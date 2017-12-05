This ‘My Hero Academia’ and ‘Avengers’ Mash-Up is Plus Ultra

Marvel’s The Avengers are one of the biggest superhero properties in the West and My Hero Academia is one of the most popular superhero properties in anime, so it was only a matter of time before the two series crossed over in the best way.

The trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War was one of the most watched trailers in the 24 hours after its initial release and one crafty fan took the built hype in that trailer and translated it to some of the most impressive scenes in My Hero Academia.

YouTube user mynameisjairo edited the audio from the Infinity War trailer over key scenes from the first season of My Hero Academia and the results are impressive. The audio is mixed well, and to hear certain beats correlate to Todoroki or Bakugo doing cool things is a sight to behold.

Fans will definitely enjoy the mash-up’s use of the Toho Animation and Funimation logos as the “film” credits, and certain parallels that make a ton of sense. The trailer equates a key Captain America moment in the trailer with the sudden appearance of All Might in the series and both moments generate the same amount of elation. There’s even a cameo at the end of the trailers anime fans would definitely appreciate on many levels.

If you are a fan of one of these properties, but not the other you’ll still appreciate the tone it captures. This isn’t the only crossover My Hero Academia has had with Marvel either. The Japanese voice of Thor in Thor: Ragnarok is provided by Kenta Miyake, the voice of All Might.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

