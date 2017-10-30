‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Gets An Anime Makeover For Japan

This weekend, fans in the U.S. will get to experience the event that is Thor: Ragnarok. The blockbuster has already debuted in a few foreign markets, but Japan will not get its release until November 3. So, of course, the film wants to hype fans for the project and turned to anime to do just that.

Over on Youtube, an official promo for Thor: Ragnarok has gone live, and fans will find it looks nothing like what they expect (via ANN). The short video transforms Chris Hemsworth’s buff Asgardian hero into a chibi anime character, and the Avenger is joined by a host of his friends.

The trailer, which can be seen above, starts off in the small village of Azeroth. Odin is seen with his eyepatch and folksy Japanese garb as he overlooks the town. Thor and Loki also get a spotlight put upon them as the clip shows audiences Thortaro and Lokijiro. Other heroes like the Hulk and Valkyrie get introduced as the clip pans around the village, but things go awry when Ohera – or Hela – shows her face.

After the vixen arrives in Azeroth, Thor and his gang of Revengers have to team up to defeat Hela. The clip shows the ensuing battle as if Thor and Hela were pitted in a turn-based JRPG, and Thor loses to the woman. The clip leaves off there, asking fans how Thor will regroup after the devastating loss. So, if you want to find our for yourself, then you will need to go check out Thor: Ragnarok for yourself.

If this anime short looks familiar to you, then you should know it is based heavily off the anime Folktales from Japan. The clip was narrated by Etsuko Ichihara while Michiko Shimizu and Enari Kazuki provided short voice roles for the clip.

