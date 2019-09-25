Anime Actor Miho Okasaki Picks Their Favorite Form of Rimuru

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was a huge surprise for anime fans. Although the Isekai genre is one of the most competitive markets in anime thanks to the deluge of new offerings every single season, Slime went on to be one of the major standouts of 2018 due to its gentle take on the genre that focused more on building the world and political relationships around the main character rather than just forwarding their romantic interests. This is probably because the main character was a genderless slime for the majority of the series’ initial run.

Speaking with ComicBook.com during Crunchyroll Expo 2019, the voice actress behind Rimuru Tempest, Miho Okasaki, revealed her favorite form for the surprisingly powerful slime noting that the slime form allows for more ease in her performance than when Rimuru takes on his human form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Okasaki explained, the transformations allow for a shift in her performance when portraying the two forms of Rimuru, “In the slime form, I can be much more relaxed. When I play the human form, there’s a switch in me that turns me into a lord, or someone with authority. I prefer to play the slime!”

It’s funny hearing that Okasaki prefers Rimuru’s slime form, and her relaxed performance is why the anime has such an appeal. It allows for an easier slide into the world, too. Okasaki previously told ComicBook.com about the challenges for this performance too, “I’m a pacifist myself, so the mentality of Rimuru is similar to my own. He’s powerful but doesn’t try to dominate the world, he tries to build community. It’s a very intelligent way of being and it’s something I myself can relate to. Certainly there was a challenge because he’s powerful but not proactive about fighting. Portraying the balance and imbalance between being powerful but also lazy was a challenge.”

Okasaki’s Rimuru performance is one of the many reasons fans have fallen in love with the anime to this day, and seeing more of this powerful but unassuming slime’s adventures play out is why fans can’t wait to see the second season coming in 2020.

Originally conceived as a line of light novels written by Fuse with illustrations provided by Mitz Vah for the publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro in 2013, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press. The series was adapted into an anime by Eight Bit, and you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They describe the anime as such, “Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.”