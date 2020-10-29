Tiny Toons Reboot Won't Bring Back Elmyra, According to Original Actor

✖

Elmyra Duff, one of the main characters from the original run of Tiny Toons Adventures, will not be a part of the upcoming reboot of the series, according to Cree summer, who voiced the character. If Tiny Toons is a younger generation of Looney Tunes characters, Elmyra is something of a riff on Elmer Fudd, the hunter who was always chasing Bugs and Daffy. Instead of looking to kill the Tiny Toons, though, Elmyra wanted to keep and cuddle them, with a bit of a nod to the "love you and kiss you and call you George" Abominable Snowman from the old Chuck Jones cartoons.

It's possible that Elmyra is being sidelined due to her ties to Elmer Fudd who, as a hunter who always had a gun with him, has been getting his own series of updates for more contemporary stories. It's equally possible that the real reason is just that she's the only major character who was a human being instead of an anthropomorphic animal. Lastly, as noted in the comments, it's possible that her character's ties to Pinky and the Brain might present a logistical or rights issue with Hulu's Animaniacs reboot.

You can see Summer's tweet below.

I just got the word that ELMYRA will NOT be included in the Tiny Toons reboot 💔 — Cree Summer (@IAmCreeSummer) October 28, 2020

ComicBook.com has reached out to Warner Bros. for clarification, and will update this story if there is anything additional to say.

Earlier today, HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced a two-season, straight-to-series order for Tiny Toons Looniversity, a new, half-hour animated comedy series featuring characters from the Emmy Award-Winning Tiny Toon Adventures from Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television.

"Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series," said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. "Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again."

"For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation," said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy."

There is no word yet on when the series will come to HBO Max and Cartoon Network, although it's likely fans will get to see new episodes of Tiny Toon Adventures in 2022.