Tiny Toons Looniversity Announces 2023 Release

Tiny Toons Adventures is now in the midst of a major revival with a joint production between Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Entertainment, and Tiny Toons Looniversity has announced it's now on track for a release this year! Previously announced to be in the works back in 2020, Tiny Toons Looniversity is a special new series that brings back the classic characters from Tiny Toons Adventures (which first made its debut was back in 1990) as they return to Acme Looniversity for a whole new round of looney adventures. Now fans can gear up for its release with Cartoon Network and HBO Max later this year!

According to Animation Magazine, Tiny Toons Looniversity is now on track for a release later this year. There is unfortunately no concrete release date for the new series just yet, but given that it's been two years since it was first announced to be in the works (and the current state of HBO Max original animated projects as a whole), this is a very great update that confirms that the series is still very much on the way after all this time!

What Is Tiny Toons Looniversity?

Teased to be a new reboot of the original series now in the works from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Entertainment, Tiny Toons Looniversity previously announced for a two season, straight to series order. As for the story from the new series, it's teased as such, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

Steven Spielberg is currently expected to return as an executive producer, with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also currently slated as executive producers. Erin Gibson will serve as showrunner and co-executive producer along with Nate Cash (Adventure Time).

With Babs and Buster Bunny returning along with all of the other classic characters from the original series, what are you hoping to see from Tiny Toon Adventures' big comeback for Tiny Toons Looniversity?

