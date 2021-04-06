Tiny Toon Adventures: Today Is the Day Plucky Duck Expects to Reach Happy World Land

✖

It has finally arrived: today is April 6, 2021, the day that Plucky Duck estimated in 1992's direct-to-video movie Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation that he and the family of Hamton J. Pig would arrive in Happy World Land after their nightmarish road trip. For those keeping track of the math, that's nearly 30 years in the future from the point at which the movie actually released.

If you are somehow not familiar, the movie follows the summer vacation of a number of different Tiny Toon Adventures characters with Hamton and Plucky specifically on a road trip with Hamton's family that starts off poorly and only gets more convoluted as time goes on. At one point, Plucky breaks down and decides to estimate when they will arrive in Happy World Land, Plucky's entire reason for going at all, and well, he doesn't take his own estimate very well. (Ultimately, he ends up in Happy World Land long before today.)

If you are wanting to take a look for yourself, Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation is currently streaming on Hulu. The scene in question happens around 48 minutes into its runtime and very much does include Plucky Duck's prediction of April 6, 2021. You can also see just the clip of the scene below in a tweet that's been going viral today:

Today is it! The day the Plucky Duck finally makes it to Happy World Land. Today is the only day you can retweet this :P pic.twitter.com/clqtw6oQvy — Yotomoe (@Yotomoe1) April 6, 2021

In case you missed it, there is actually a new version of Tiny Toon Adventures called Tiny Toons Looniversity in the works for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The new half-hour animated comedy series, which already has two seasons ordered, will feature characters from the original series like Babs and Buster Bunny. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer alongside Sam Register, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank. Erin Gibson serves as showrunner and co-executive producer on the new series. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Tiny Toons Looniversity right here.