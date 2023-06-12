Arthur Creator Launching New Max Animated Series Hop

Arthur author Marc Brown is hopping back into animated children's programming. 16 months after the beloved PBS series based on Brown's books ended its 25-year run, the Arthur creator has announced Hop, a heartwarming comedy about embracing people's differences. Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service greenlit the new preschool animated series starring Hop (voiced by David Connolly), an outgoing six-year-old frog with one leg shorter than the other whose superpower is empathy. Along with his eclectic group of quirky best friends — Penny (Moneesha "Misha" Bakshi), Filipa (Charlotte Walker), Benny (Jake Shannon), Alfred and Hoot (both voiced by Makeda Bromfield) — Hop's comedic adventures will teach preschoolers about embracing their own uniqueness.

The logline: "Set in the aspirational community of Fair Village, every episode is grounded in emotional reality but soars into the world of fantasy, populated by dragons, trolls, talking banjos, and magic crayons. With a gentle balance of humor and heart, our heroes go on fun escapades to discover that they can overcome any obstacle with perseverance, creativity, and teamwork. Together, they show us the power of friendship and kindness as they navigate the mud puddles of life."

"Even before Arthur ended, I was nurturing a new project about a little frog named Hop, for a younger audience," Brown said in a statement. "As Hop's world grew in my imagination, I drew inspiration from the great work my friend Fred Rogers had done. With Arthur, we occasionally introduced characters with disabilities, but they never became part of the ensemble cast in any meaningful way. But the characters in Hop reflect many kids who are underrepresented in the media. Some of our characters have disabilities but they never define who they are or what they can achieve. Kids are kids and each one is unique and filled with potential. And kids love to have fun, that's what Hop is all about!"

RespectAbility, an advocacy nonprofit organization fighting stigma and advancing opportunity for people with disabilities, consulted on the series. Each episode of Hop sees the empathetic frog and friends "address kid-relatable problems with a healthy dose of laughter, silliness, and adventure." Co-creators and fellow Arthur alums Peter K. Hirsch and Tolon Brown are joining Brown in bringing his beloved children's book illustrations to life on Hop, produced by Epic Story Media and animated by Loomi Animation.

"We're extremely proud of our work and collaboration with industry experts on representing characters in an inclusive way," said Epic Story Media's Ken Faier. "It is an honor to have developed Hop with Marc, Peter and Tolon who know how to engage not only today's youth but parents looking for quality content. We believe Hop will have longevity in the marketplace for many years to come."

Added Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang: "Marc is a legend in children's programming, having created one of the most iconic television shows that has garnered almost every honor imaginable. Hop exudes everything families love about Arthur, but with a fresh cast of modern characters that authentically represent the sundry of little eyes watching TV."

(Photo: Max)

Max also released the first look at Hop and the cast of characters:

Hop (voiced by David Connolly) – Hop is an outgoing six-year-old frog with one leg shorter than the other, whose superpower is empathy. He lives on a houseboat with Penny and runs a retro-diner called the Lilypad that also functions as the gang's clubhouse. A natural-born leader, Hop spearheads the group on their zany adventures and embodies what it means to be an accepting, caring and supportive friend. Broadway actor and disability advocate David Connolly voices Hop. Connolly is a recipient of the Premier of Ontario's Award of Excellence in Applied Arts and happens to be a double below-knee amputee. He is the first amputee to have performed on Broadway.

Penny (voiced by Moneesha "Misha" Bakshi) – Penny is Hop's slightly older sibling. Silly, goofy and bubbling with enthusiastic energy, Penny often seems like they're spinning out of the control. Penny is a source of broad physical comedy and with their quirky sense of humor and talking banjo, Penny is the lovable clown of the group.

Hoot (voiced by Makeda Bromfield) – Like her name suggests, Hoot is the life of the party. Charming, scatterbrained, and a bit of a diva, Hoot is the character with BIG dreams and an even bigger heart. She lives on an organic farm with several disobedient chickens, a playful cow and an erudite talking car named Jinx. Hoot is an affectionate, whimsical spirit with a sixth sense for finding the fun in any task.

Filipa (voiced by Charlotte Walker) – Filipa is a fiercely intelligent squirrel who lives in the woods in an elaborate treehouse which she built herself with the help of her magical crayon Grape Lightning. She is precise, honest, and always says exactly what's on her mind. Although no one has ever diagnosed her, Filipa is neuro-divergent; a disdain for loud noises and big crowds comes along with her passionate creativity. However, the Hoppers accept her just the way she is, and in return she is the most loyal friend they could ever ask for. Filipa is voiced by Charlotte Walker, a new voice actor and current student at George Brown College in Toronto who also happens to be autistic.

Benny (voiced by Jake Shannon) – Benny is an alligator who may look fearsome, but is the sweetest, shyest – and most neurotic – one of the group. He's afraid of spiders, mayonnaise, small spaces, wide spaces, and all spaces in between. But with the help of his friends, along with his knight-doll Brave Sir Ben, there's no fear Benny cannot face – and even have fun while facing it! Benny loves reading and he's a gifted inventor and storyteller, which is why he runs the local book-toy-and-game library.

Alfred (voiced by Makeda Bromfield) – Alfred Beaver is the youngest member of the group and even though his snooty older brother and sister (Ronny & Lonny) disapprove of him associating with such frivolous characters, Alfred takes every opportunity he can to hang out with the Hoppers. Alfred is wide-eyed, open-hearted, and irrepressibly eager to learn from Hop and try to do things on his own. Even though he's very innocent, he's no pushover and Alfred takes on challenges with a heaping dose of grit and determination.

Hop will stream on Max.