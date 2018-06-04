‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Teases One Massive Announcement

It looks like Tokyo Ghoul is about to shake up its fandom. This week, Sui Ishida put up a brand-new chapter of the series, and it seems as if Tokyo Ghoul:re has something big in store. However, fans fear the impending announcement may spell the end of the ghoulish franchise.

Over on Twitter, fan-translators made it clear that Tokyo Ghoul:re is planning something. When the latest chapter of the manga dropped, Tokyo Ghoul:re featured title text teasing a rather big announcement. The drop is slated to go live with chapter 176 next week, and fans are already guessing at what it may be about.

Of course, some hope the announcement will confirm a new manga. After all, Ishida did go from Tokyo Ghoul to Tokyo Ghoul:re, giving the franchise a history of sequels. Still, other fans think it is more likely that Tokyo Ghoul:re is simply coming to an end.

Tokyo Ghoul:re has a big announcement in Issue 28 (ch176)

With the manga’s latest arc coming to a close, Tokyo Ghoul:re is poised to bring Ken Keneki’s supernatural adventure to an end. Fans admit they feel split about the hero’s impending bow, but Ishida has kept Keneki’s story alive for awhile now. The franchise began back in September 2011 before Tokyo Ghoul:re got started in 2014. So, fans will have to wait and see whether the One-Eyed King will end his reign for good.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Do you think Ishida is about to bring this dark fantasy series to a close? How do you want Tokyo Ghoul:re to wrap up?