‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Reveals First-Look at Final Episode

Tokyo Ghoul:re has admittedly not left a great impression with fans ever since it came back for its second cour, but whether or not fans have enjoyed the anime adaptation of the series, it will be coming to its end.

Tokyo Ghoul:re revealed new preview images of its series finale, and they tease an intense battle to come in the finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As shared by @senpaiShubham on Twitter, the preview images for the series finale seem to share many of the same characteristics of the rest of the adaptation. Ever since the Tokyo Ghoul anime came back, fans have noted that the adaptation has moved through many major events of the series at a breakneck pace. This seems to be an issue for the series finale as well with many of the images not only teasing a huge battle, but an exploration into the characters via flashback as well.

The second batch of images only emphasizes how fast the final episode must be paced, but while that may be the case, fans believe the saving grace of the finale could come from Kaneki’s big battle with Furuta. Given the high quality of the battle in the images, fans are hoping the series goes out on a high point even with so many elements working against it in the meantime.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.