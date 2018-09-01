‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Season 2 Debuts English Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul:re fans have been waiting for the final season of the series ever since the first season ended earlier this year, and now the much anticipated final season has an English subtitled trailer.

With a new director, new character designer, and daunting task of adapting close to 100 chapters in 12 episodes, this new Tokyo Ghoul:re trailer has a lot to get off of its chest.

Admittedly this short teaser trailer for the season offers very little in terms of what fans can expect for the final season, but it’s dense in the fact that Haise will be coming to a major decision about himself. There is a bit of worry from fans for this final season, however, as the first season received quite a bit of criticism over how quickly it rushed over the series’ plot elements.

There’s a good chance that these final 12 episodes will share the same problem if the series will follow the original manga still rather than branch off into its own ending, much like the maligned reaction to Tokyo Ghoul‘s non-canon second season.

Fans will see for themselves soon as the final season of Tokyo Ghoul:re begins in October. Directed Odahiro Watanabe for Pierrot Plus, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado. Chuji Mikasano returns from the first two seasons of the series to write the scripts, and Atsuko Nakajima will handle the character designs.

Tokyo Ghoul was originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.