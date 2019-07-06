Funimation to Release Tokyo Ghoul S in U.S. Theaters this Fall

Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul series might have come to an end in both anime and its original manga, but the franchise will be living on in live-action as the critically and commercially successful first outing has gotten a sequel. Tokyo Ghoul S is gearing up for its big release in Japan, and fans outside of Japan were wondering if they would get the chance to see the film themselves.

Luckily, Funimation confirmed during Anime Expo 2019 that they will be bringing Tokyo Ghoul S to “select theaters” later this September.

The Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie series is back! Get ready for all the bloody action as fan-favorite villain Shu Tsukiyama makes his way to the big screen. Tokyo Ghoul S is coming to select theaters this September. pic.twitter.com/t2DeeUbzuo — Funimation 🚒🔥 @ AX (@FUNimation) July 4, 2019

Tokyo Ghoul S will be making its big debut in Japan on July 19th, and Funimation will be revealing more information about which theaters the film will be available at in the coming months. The plot of the film itself is still shrouded in mystery, but it will largely feature Shu Tsukiyama (played by Shota Matsuda in the new film) in a pivotal role. Tsukiyama was a character fans have been wanting to see in live-action since the first film, so it’s most likely great news for fans to see in come to fruition in the sequel.

Many cast members from the first film will be returning to reprise their roles for the sequel, and include Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.