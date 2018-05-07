‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Confirms Dub Delay

Funimation had a wonderful experiment for its Spring 2018 anime season as it planned to release My Hero Academia and Tokyo Ghoul‘s season 3 English dubs on the same day the Japanese broadcast is released.

Unfortunately, both series had been hit by hiccups and now Tokyo Ghoul‘s Episode 5 simuldub released will be delayed until May 8.

A message to #TokyoGhoulre dub watchers:

We’re so happy that we’ve been able to provide the first four episodes with same-day SimulDubs. However at this moment we will have to delay the dub schedule.

Episode 5 dubbed will be coming on 5/8. Please stay tuned for future updates pic.twitter.com/hclh9rcbcB — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 1, 2018

The hiccups in this experiment are not as bad as one would think with their major production undertaking. Tokyo Ghoul:re has aired four episodes without issue, and after the first episode, My Hero Academia‘s English dub has been airing regularly as well.

This is a major feat that fans are definitely appreciative of. So many understand that while they can’t see Episode 5 of the English dub now, the fact that they have managed to see so much of Tokyo Ghoul:re’s simuldub release already.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.