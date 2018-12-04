‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Sequel Confirms Nishio’s Return

The upcoming sequel to Tokyo Ghoul‘s successfully received live-action adaptation has been kept under wraps for the most part, but now has been steadily revealing new and returning characters.

One of the returning characters has been confirmed to be Nishiki Nishio, and the film’s official website released a new image of Nishio in a fierce battle.

Returning to portray Nishio in the sequel is actor Shunya Shiraishi, and the image of the film featuring him is a still from the battle between Nishio and newcomer to the live-action sequel, Shu Tsukiyama. Tsukiyama was a major character from the series fans had been wanting to see in live-action as the fan-favorite did not appear in the first film. He will be portrayed by Shota Matsuda (Akiyama in Liar’s Game), so fans are definitely excited to see what he will bring to such an eccentric role.

Shochiku, the distributor of the sequel, has also confirmed that the film currently has a release window of Summer 2019. Masataka Kubota will be returning to play Ken Kaneki in the film as well, but Touka Kirishima will be portrayed by Maika Yamamoto as Fumika Shimuzu has retired from acting since the first film’s release. Expect more casting announcements from both returning and new characters to continue arriving as we get closer to the film’s Summer release.

The sequel film is tentatively titled Tokyo Ghoul 2, and the first teaser for the film unfortunately did not reveal that much beyond that title and release window. The first live-action Tokyo Ghoul film released in Japan last July, but had its world premiere during Anime Expo 2017. The film has since screened for a limited time in theaters thanks to Funimation, who have licensed the film for a Blu-ray and DVD release.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.