Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode Count Revealed

Tokyo Revengers is one of the many anime franchises returning for new episodes as part of the new wave of Fall 2023 anime starting this month, and the anime has revealed how many episodes this new season will be running for! Tokyo Revengers Season 2 ended with the tease that Takemichi Hanagaki's jumping between the past and present were far from over, and soon fans will see it all continue with a new arc where a new super gang has emerged in the past to impact the present day. Thankfully, it's already kicked off with the first episode of this new season!

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 is currently scheduled to kick off the adaptation of the Tenjiku Arc from Ken Wakui's original manga series, and Season 3 of the series is already looking beyond its premiere with the reveal that it will be running for 13 episodes in total (as spread across three home media releases in Japan). This lines up with the same amount of episodes fans got for the second season, and that means it will be running through the Fall up until its final episodes in December.

How to Watch Tokyo Revengers Season 3

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc is now officially kicking off in full as new episodes air in Japan, and the episodes will be available for streaming exclusively with Hulu. They're listing the new season starting as Episode 14 of Season 2, so it might take some seeking out to find it. New faces joining Tokyo Revengers for Season 3 are the likes of Kengo Kawanishi as Soya Kawata, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Haruchiyo Sanzu, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Izana Kurokawa, Tetsu Inada as Kanji Mochizuki, Seiichiro Yamashita as Kakucho, Kouki Uchiyama as Shion Madarame, Daisuke Namikawa as Ran Haitani, and Hiro Shimono as Rindo Haitani.

You can currently catch up with Tokyo Revengers' second season now streaming on Hulu. They tease the series as such, "Takemichi Hanagaki is pushed onto the tracks as he attempts to board a train. When he wakes up, he realizes that somehow he had gone back in time 12 years and is a middle school student. Using this new-found time, Takemichi vows to save his girlfriend from being murdered by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang and thereby changing the destinies of those around him. Takemichi fights against Black Dragon, the gang group which has turned Tokyo Manji Gang evil."

How are you liking Tokyo Revengers Season 3 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!