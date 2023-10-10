Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Ending Released: Watch

Tokyo Revengers is back on screens with its highly anticipated Season 3 as part of the now airing Fall 2023 anime schedule, and Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc has debuted its ending theme for the new episodes! Tokyo Revengers Season 2, much like the first, ended up setting up yet another massive arc for Takemichi Hanagaki as Mikey still was far from actually being saved. Instead he was wrapped in another terrible future as a dangerous new gang has risen in a new future, so Takemichi needs to head back to the past to stop it once more with this new season.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 is taking on the Tenjiku Arc as new episodes of the series are now streaming this Fall, and the second episode of the season has revealed the new ending theme sequence for the episodes as well. Titled "Say My Name" as performed by Hey-Smith, the new ending theme credits show off more of the new and returning faces that Takemichi will be coming across for the new episodes. You can check out a creditless version of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc's ending theme below.

How to Watch Tokyo Revengers Season 3

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc will be running for 13 episodes, and you can find these new episodes exclusively streaming with Hulu under Season 2 as it kicks off with Episode 14 of the series. You can currently catch up with the episodes for Season 2 so far with Hulu, and the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll. With new additions such as Kengo Kawanishi as Soya Kawata, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Haruchiyo Sanzu, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Izana Kurokawa, Tetsu Inada as Kanji Mochizuki, Seiichiro Yamashita as Kakucho, and more, Hulu teases Tokyo Revengers as such:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is pushed onto the tracks as he attempts to board a train. When he wakes up, he realizes that somehow he had gone back in time 12 years and is a middle school student. Using this new-found time, Takemichi vows to save his girlfriend from being murdered by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang and thereby changing the destinies of those around him. Takemichi fights against Black Dragon, the gang group which has turned Tokyo Manji Gang evil."

What do you think of the new ending theme for Tokyo Revengers Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!