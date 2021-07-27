Tokyo Revengers Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on Takemichi

✖

One hilarious Tokyo Revengers cosplay has put an unexpected new spin on Takemichi Hanegaki! Ken Wakui's original manga series had a following of its own since its original debut in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2017, but the series has exploded to whole new realms of popularity following the anime's debut as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. Now the series is continuing to dominate as it runs through the second cour of its debut season, and fans are currently waiting to see what's next to come from its latest arc.

At the center of it all is Takemichi Hanegaki as he tries to fix his present by going back into the past and figuring out exactly how to change Toman's group and keep it from becoming the violent gang of murderers it is. This means we get two different looks for Takemichi over the course of the series, and the fan favorite is definitely his younger, more delinquent self. It's this look that came to life in a hilarious new way thanks to some well placed potato chips from Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Tokyo Revengers' debut anime is continuing further with its second major arc, and Takemichi is up against his toughest challenge yet as an even more powerful rival gang has popped up to challenge Toman's ranks. This means that while Takemichi had thought he was successful following his first real mission in the past, he realized just how unprepared he was to take on the true enemies. Now it's a matter of seeing how the rest of the arc goes as the episodes come to an end with the rest of the Summer releases.

Tokyo Revengers' original manga has reached all sorts of huge new sales milestone thanks to the success of the anime, and it's likely to reach all kinds of new heights the further along it progresses. It has yet to be revealed whether or not the series will be getting a second season just yet, but the support behind the first and where the season will likely come to an end, it's highly likely that we'll see a second season someday.

What do you think of Tokyo Revengers' anime so far? Would you want to check out a second season if it happens? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!