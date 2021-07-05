Tokyo Revengers Debuts New Ending Theme: Watch

Tokyo Revengers has revealed a cool new ending theme sequence with its newest episode! The debut anime adaptation of Ken Wakui's original manga series has been one of the biggest hits of the Spring 2021 anime season, and that has been reflected in the new audiences and spike in manga sales since its release. Now the anime's debut season will be continuing further with a brand new arc as it heads into the Summer 2021 anime schedule, and this was kicked off in full with the newest episode of the series. This means a new face lift as well.

Episode 13 of the series officially started the next big arc for the anime, Bloody Halloween (or Valhalla, depending on who you ask), and while the opening theme remains the same the anime got an update to its ending theme sequence. It's second ending theme is titled "Tokyo Wonder" as performed by Nakimushi, and teases some of the intense moments still to come! You can check out a creditless version of the ending theme sequence in the video above!

As Takemichi Hanegaki had brutally discovered in the previous episode, his efforts in the past were basically for naught as he was ultimately unable to save Hinata Tachibana from her fate. The end of that episode saw Takemichi declare he would go back into the past and do whatever it took to save Hinata for real, and this effort officially begins with the second cour of the series for the Summer. This is going to be his toughest set of challenges yet.

Unlike the first time he jumped into the past, this second arc will see a lot more players through into the mix to complicate how the future will shift and change as a result of his actions. Toman's going to have a brand new enemy, and there's some other terrible things brewing. We'll see all of this unfold with the rest of the season, but what do you think? How do you like Tokyo Revengers' newest ending theme? Ready for the rest of the season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!