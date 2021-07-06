Tokyo Revengers Manga Reaches Impressive New Sales Milestone

✖

Tokyo Revengers' original manga has reached an impressive new sales milestone thanks to the success of its ongoing anime! Ken Wakui's original manga series had enjoyed its own success before the debut of the anime adaptation, but it's a completely different world now following its premiere as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. Not only has the anime driven interest to the manga so much that it has quickly reached new sales milestones in a short time, but the reported demographic and audience for the series has shifted in an unexpected direction as it expands as well.

Now the series has quickly reached a new milestone once more as the official Twitter account for Tokyo Revengers has confirmed that the manga has now reached 25 million copies now in circulation. This doesn't account for total sales, but it's an even more impressive number when you consider that the manga had reached 20 million copies at the beginning of June. Meaning that another five million copies have been printed or distributed in just a month:

Ken Wakui even celebrated the 20 million copies milestone last month with a fun sketch, so this milestone is all the more impressive given the speed of the series' takeover:

The series' takeover is likely to continue as Tokyo Revengers' anime is continuing through the Summer 2021 anime season with an intense new arc that will challenge Takemichi Hanegaki with an even larger and stronger group rivalling Toman's place at the top of the food chain. But what do you think of Tokyo Revengers' quick success? How are you liking the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!