Dragon Ball Z Abridged’s Spiritual Successor is Here (And It’s a Toonami Favorite)

Dragon Ball Z Abridged has become legendary within the anime world, thanks to Team Four Star recreating a good portion of the beloved shonen franchise. Recreating the story of the Z-Fighters with a far more humorous take, while also adding new dialogue to hammer home the hilarity, the YouTube creators decided to leave the world of Goku and company, ending this Abridged series. While they would return to touch on the Majin Buu Saga in a collaboration with YouTuber “Totally Not Mark.” Returning with the “Abridged” title in tow, Team Four Star has unleashed a new series based on a Toonami favorite.

Titled “Toonami Abridged – Sailor Moon” has been released by Team Four Star, with the video listed as “Part 1.” As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed how many parts this new anime spoof will entail. Considering the number of episodes the Shojo series contains, it could continue for quite some time. The first installment of this hilarious new “Abridged” series does cover quite a bit of material from the Sailor Moon anime, bringing together the Sailor Scouts, Tuxedo Mask, and the various creatures threatening the world. While Sailor Moon as a franchise has yet to hint at a new anime, Team Four Star might tide over fans with this hilarious new take.

Team Four Star’s Dragon Ball Influence

Thanks to Dragon Ball Z Abridged being a parody series, the fan project cannot receive funding from advertising on YouTube. Despite this fact, Team Four Star has found ways to be profitable thanks to merchandise sales as well as creating original projects of their own to promote. In a shocking twist, the cast of the YouTube project was even brought onto the English Dub of Dragon Ball Z originally, voicing the faux Z-Fighters during a televised recreation of the Cell Games within the anime itself. It’s unlikely that the shonen abridged series will ever be made official by Toei Animation, but Team Four Star has still carved out a major place for itself in the anime world.

As for Sailor Moon, the future remains a mystery for the shojo franchise that is routinely considered one of the biggest examples of the genre. The latest adventure for the Sailor Scouts arrived in theaters with the two-part movie series, Sailor Moon Cosmos. Adapting the grand finale of the manga, we have to imagine that if Sailor Moon receives a new animated adaptation, it will either be a remake of the story that started it all or explore wild new territory. Still, with Team Four Star adding their hilarious take on the world of Usagi Tsukino, it goes a long way to prove that the shojo franchise remains a major part of the anime world to this day.

