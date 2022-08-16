Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date

It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.

Adult Swim announced today that Housing Complex C will be released on October 1st. The show is set to air on cable stateside before networks in Japan air the episode. So if you are wanting something spooky to watch, Housing Complex C will be a must-see!

This original series is being overseen by the animation studio Akatsuki with director Yuji Nara. The script and show concept comes courtesy of amphibian. Jason DeMarco and Maki Terashima-Furuta act as the show's executive producers.

Want to know more about Housing Complex C? You can read up on its full synopsis here: "Housing Complex C centers around Kimi, who lives in a small housing complex located in the sleepy seaside town of Kurosaki. But trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes, and soon, horrific incidents begin to occur...is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?"

As for future titles, Toonami is working on other original anime projects behind the scenes. The most famous title is none other than Uzumaki from Junji Ito. The original series has experienced a slew of delays since it was first announced. But as production schedules have returned to normal overseas, it looks like it is just a matter of time until Uzumaki hits television.

Are you excited to check out Housing Complex C? Which of Toonami's original anime shows is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.