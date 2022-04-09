Toonami has officially announced the next addition to their major anime lineup! The Adult Swim programming block recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary, and the block itself has seen a number of different iterations over the course of its run. Not only has it come back from full cancellation, but the block itself recently got a major makeover as it heads into its next era. This includes the offering of anime in the block as well as with the end of Made in Abyss coming this week, there’s now a new opening in the line up for the next series.

Toonami revealed on their official Facebook page that the next addition coming to the Toonami lineup will be Lupin the 3rd Part 6. It’s been quite a while since Part 5 was seen airing on the block, so it will definitely be a welcome addition as Part 6 of the series recently wrapped up its run in Japan as of the end of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Monkey Punch’s original Lupin III franchise overall, Lupin the 3rd Part 6 will be joining Toonami on Saturday, April 16th at 1:30AM EST.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The breakdown for Toonami’s new schedule as of April 16th is as such (in EST) as revealed by the official Facebook page:

12:00AM – Shenmue: The Animation

12:30AM – Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2

1:00AM – Assassination Classroom

1:30AM – Lupin the 3rd Part 6

2:00AM – One Piece

2:30AM – One Piece

3:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM – Cowboy Bebop

If you wanted to get a jump on Lupin the 3rd Part 6 before it starts its run on Toonami, you can now find the series (along with a few other parts and the The Woman Called Fujiko Mine spin-off) now streaming with HIDIVE. Sentai Filmworks officially describes the anime as such, “Gentleman thief Lupin III is back and ready for his next caper— unless legendary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, has anything to say about it! When Holmes’ longtime partner, Dr. Watson, is murdered, none other than Lupin tops the suspects list. With Holmes fast closing in, Lupin must prove his innocence and bring a shadowy organization called The Raven to heel if he wants to live to steal another day.”

What do you think? How do you feel about Lupin the 3rd coming back to Toonami with its latest part? Are you excited for it to join the lineup? Which new series would you want to see join the Adult Swim block next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!