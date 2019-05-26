Toonami Teases New Program Redesign

Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block has been airing anime for many years, and has even survived major hiccups as anime distribution changed how things were done. The block is doing better than ever, and currently has one of the strongest anime line-ups in the history of the block. But as the Toonami faithful are well aware, Toonami likes to shake things up from time to time and put a fresh coat of paint to mark a new era.

It seems the next major redesign is coming later this Fall as Toonami has been teasing its next Total Immersion Event with “The Forge” coming this November. Toonami recently shared a much fuller promo for the event, and you can check it out in the video above!

Coming November 9th and running until December 14th, The Forge sees Tom 5 and SARA suddenly pulled into a strange space and suddenly attacked by mysterious robotic beings. For those unfamiliar with the Total Immersion Events, these began on when Toonami was running on Cartoon Network in 2000 and are a series of animated segments featuring TOM dealing with some major disaster.

Total Immersion Events have lead to major changes for the visuals of the programming block in the past. For example, the first major T.I.E. was titled “The Intruder” and is famous for killing off the first TOM and replacing him with “TOM 2” the first iteration of the current TOM mascot. These events aren’t always a major redesign, as one of them eventually lead to the premiere of Toonami’s first original series, IGPX.

But The Forge seems to be teasing the former, as TOM begins the new promo bummed about the fact that he and SARA always remain the same. This TOM 5 and SARA have been a part of the block since around 2016-2017, and the final shot of this teaser may be teasing a “TOM 6.” Though naturally, this is all conjecture at this point.

With this new Total Immersion Event coming this Fall, fans are definitely excited to see what will be a part of the series line-up in November. As many series running on the block now will be reaching an ending or turning point before then, fans are wondering just how this will shake things up. If you’re curious about the current Toonami line-up, the schedule is as follows (in EST):