Toonami Fans Are Mourning TOM 5 Following Major Death

Toonami fans were worried about how TOM 5.0 would make it through the latest Total Immersion Event […]

Toonami fans were worried about how TOM 5.0 would make it through the latest Total Immersion Event for the programming block, and things got even more harrowing with each new episode of The Forge for the past few weeks. But with the previous incarnation of TOM being killed off in the forth episode of a previous event, fans were definitely concerned as to whether or not TOM 5 would survive. Unfortunately, our favorite Toonami host didn’t make it and was killed before the fourth episode ended. You can check it out in the video above if you’re curious.

With TOM 5 ending his service as the host of Toonami’s programming block, which began back in 2013, Toonami has confirmed it will be entering the next decade not only with a visual overhaul, but a different host as well.

It’s still remains to be seen whether or not there will be a “TOM 6” or another host altogether, but there’s already roots being planted about the potential next host — who might also be voiced by Steve Blum. But as for now, fans are paying tribute to TOM 5 following his death and giving their words of memorial for the fan-favorite host.

Read on to see what fans are saying about TOM 5 below, and here’s a message from the co-creator of Toonami, Jason DeMarco:

