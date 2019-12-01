Toonami Fans Are Mourning TOM 5 Following Major Death

Toonami fans were worried about how TOM 5.0 would make it through the latest Total Immersion Event for the programming block, and things got even more harrowing with each new episode of The Forge for the past few weeks. But with the previous incarnation of TOM being killed off in the forth episode of a previous event, fans were definitely concerned as to whether or not TOM 5 would survive. Unfortunately, our favorite Toonami host didn’t make it and was killed before the fourth episode ended. You can check it out in the video above if you’re curious.

With TOM 5 ending his service as the host of Toonami’s programming block, which began back in 2013, Toonami has confirmed it will be entering the next decade not only with a visual overhaul, but a different host as well.

It’s still remains to be seen whether or not there will be a “TOM 6” or another host altogether, but there’s already roots being planted about the potential next host — who might also be voiced by Steve Blum. But as for now, fans are paying tribute to TOM 5 following his death and giving their words of memorial for the fan-favorite host.

Read on to see what fans are saying about TOM 5 below, and here’s a message from the co-creator of Toonami, Jason DeMarco:

TOM 5 served for a long time. He took some hits along the way, too. I’ll miss “battle damaged” TOM, he was a good’un. *salutes* pic.twitter.com/UE0zpTcJAB — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) December 1, 2019

“We Will Miss You!”

“Until We Meet Again”

Good-bye TOM 5 you’ve been through hell and back the last 5.5 years but you stood strong! Now you can rest easy old friend….until we meet again, Stay Gold. Bang! #Toonami #TheForge pic.twitter.com/wQmcpoNFSA — Toonami Squad (@ToonamiSquad_) December 1, 2019

“Went Out a Hero”

“May the Fallen Be Blessed in the Robotic Afterlife”

The Anime Gods demand sacrifice

Let us lament those we have lost this week.



May the fallen be blessed in the robotic afterlife.



Amen. #RestInPowerTOM5#TheForge #Toonami pic.twitter.com/FYXpv0QrFE — Netstryke (@Netstryke) December 1, 2019

“What Did You Do to My TOOOOOOOM?!?!”

One of Many, Sadly

If you haven’t been watching #TheForge on Toonami. TOM 5 has died.



It’s the second time TOM has died on screen in Toonami. TOM 1 was killed by a space blob. TOM 2 and 4 died in Comics, TOM 5 was the longest running Toonami host, since 2013



TOM’s basically Dr. Who pic.twitter.com/j5Fa2qJU45 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) December 1, 2019

It’s Too Familiar with Blum’s Other Characters

“Thanks for the Wonderful Memories”

It’s been a fun & wonderful journey since #Toonami 2012 revival until today’s #TheForge



Thanks for the wonderful memories

T.O.M 5

Until we meet again…

Stay Gold. Bang. pic.twitter.com/AV7iVJgkee — 🎄Goku D. Ryuzaki 🎅 (@GokuDRyuzaki) December 1, 2019

2013-2019