Emmys 2024: X-Men ’97 Nominated for Best Animated Series

X-Men ’97 is now an Emmy-nominated series. Today brought the awards ceremony’s annual announcement of nomineess and the Marvel Studios standout will be a part of a stacked lineup of animated shows. X-Men ’97 will be facing off against Scavengers Reign, The Simpsons, Bobs Burgers and Blue Eye Samurai. There’s a little bit of something for everyone in that list of hopefuls. More mature fare like the Max science fiction series and Netflix’s stylized take on a revenge story sit alongside family comedies that have been on TV for what feels like forever. It truly goes to show that animation is a wide spectrum and more than just programming for children as decision-makers sometimes behave.

Elsewhere in Emmys world, X-Men ’97‘s fifth episode, “Remember It”, is up for Outstanding Animated Program. The fan-favorite entry in the show’s run won immediate acclaim on the Internet for both the visual action buffet and the emotional gut punch in the story’s ending. There are multiple viewers across social media that would argue “Remember Me” is the single best episode of a Disney+ original that exists on the streaming platform. Beau DeMayo and the entire X-Men ’97 team’s recognition here shows how closely aligned critics and audiences were when it comes to the animated series. Director Emi Yonemura really put up one for the books with this episode as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Is In Production Right Now

(L-R): Morph (voiced by JP Karliak), Storm (voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith), Gambit (voiced by AJ LoCascio), Cyclops (voiced by Ray Chase), Rogue (voiced by Lenore Zann), Wolverine (voiced by Cal Dodd), Bishop (voiced by Isaac Robinson-Smith), Beast (voiced by George Buza) in Marvel Animation’s X-MEN ’97. Photo courtesy of Marvel Animation. © 2024 MARVEL.

After so much love for X-Men ’97 in Season 1, the first question on the tip of so many tongues is: Where is Season 2? Well, Marvel Studios is working on it. Taking a break from bringing another dynamite group of episodes to Disney+, Marvel Television’s own Jake Castorena joined ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast to talk about everything X-Men ’97. When I asked him about Season 2 and how production was going, he said that they were still in the lab. However, he and the rest of the team know that people demand so much more from Marvel’s mutants. They’re excited to give it all to you at some point in the near future.

“I equate it like, ‘We’re baking a cake right now.’ Nobody wants to ruin a cake. I don’t want to ruin a cake. Let us bake it,” Castorena chuckled with us. “The cake is well underway and being made, being fabricated as we speak. There is no rest for the wicked I guess. To use that phrase. We rolled right into Season 2, while we were on Season 1!”

“It’s all about, we’re on a team. It’s something we realize that we give ourselves false parameters to make sure we’re checking our math,” Castorena explained. “Whether it’s nerd math, geographical math, whatever it is. We gave ourselves false parameters to make sure to keep us in check, to make sure we’re not going too far away from the original DNA that is the OG show. But, also adapting it. Fresh, but familiar.”

Do you think X-Men ’97 can win? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!