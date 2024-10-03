Stray Kids Debuts "Falling Up", Tower of God Season 2 Ending Theme

The anime world finds itself in a pretty advantageous spot in the entertainment world as fan desire for bigger and better series ramps up. As more anime adaptations are released, more people are becoming fans of the medium, including celebrities and musical acts. In the past, we've seen big K-pop bands lending their talents to multiple franchises and the Stray Kids are just the latest example of a boy band who has an affinity for all things anime. While previously announced to be lending their talents to Tower of God season two, the musical act has dropped their latest ending theme for season two, "Falling Up", for fans to enjoy.

If you're unfamiliar with Tower of God, the franchise first began as a South Korean "manwha", a webtoon that is beginning to give Japanese manga a run for its money in the anime department. Recent examples of popular manwha hitting the small screen include Solo Leveling, The God of High School, Noblesse, Lookism, Viral Hit, and many more. First arriving in 2010, Tower of God has continued printing new chapters of its manwha which focuses on a dangerous tower that gives those brave enough to make it to the top their heart's desires. With the second season following new characters attempting to ascend the tower, the Stray Kids have released their new ending them that will accompany the latest arc, "The Workshop Battle".

(Photo: The Answer Studio)

The Stray Kids Return To The Tower With "Falling Up"

You can check out the latest ending theme for Tower of God's second season below. The Stray Kids were also a major part of the first season's musical library, and it seems that they will be in it for the long haul should the action-packed tale return for a third season and beyond. As anime's popularity grows, it will be interesting to see what other K-Pop bands make their way into the medium and if more North American artists, like OneRepublic and Imagine Dragons on Kaiju No. 8, will do the same.

Tower of God – Workshop Battle

Ending Theme “Falling Up” by Stray Kids#StrayKids pic.twitter.com/FAydp98p9r — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) October 2, 2024

The Stray Kids Speak

The K-Pop band itself offered some words about returning to the popular anime adaptation via the series' official website, "After four years and a half since Season 1 of "Tower of God," Stray Kids will be singing the OP/ED of this series once again! We are truly honored to be chosen to sing for this series for the second time. Both the OP and the ED are new songs we created, thinking about Bam and the other characters so that these songs can coexist within the world of "Tower of God: WORKSHOP BATTLE" We hope that our songs will help you enjoy "Tower of God: WORKSHOP BATTLE" even more!"

(Photo: The Answer Studio)

While a third season has yet to be confirmed for Tower of God, anime fans are hoping that they won't have to wait as long as they did thanks to the time between seasons one and two. Once Tower of God ended its initial anime season, it would be a four-year wait for season two. While the franchise might not be the biggest anime on the market today, it rivals Solo Leveling and many other manwha when it comes to the popularity of its printed edition, thanks to creator Lee Jonh-hui.

Want to stay up to date on the Tower of God and those hoping to ascend it? Want to see which K-Pop bands join the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things manwha and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.