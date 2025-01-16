Transformers Transforms Optimus Prime Into an Anime Girl With New Figure

The Transformers have taken over countless mediums since the Autobots and Decepticons first brought their war from the planet Cybertron to Earth in the 1980s. Releasing a live-action and animated film in recent years via Transformers: Rise of The Beasts and Transformers One in theaters, a steady stream of animated series continue to focus on the likes of Optimus Prime and Megatron. With a recent statue release, a very different take on Optimus is hitting the stands and trust us, you’ve never seen the leader of the Autobots look quite like this. With previous statues seeing numerous Cybertronians transformed into anime girls, the time has once again come for Optimus to take on a new “cute” form.

Transformers has had more animated series than we can count but not nearly as many representations of the warring robots in the anime field. While there have been a few examples over the decades of the Autobots and Decepticons given original stories in Japan, one of the most notable examples of a Transformers anime was from a single video. To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the franchise, legendary production house Studio TRIGGER created a special video that portrayed the biggest characters of the franchise in their energetic style. While no Transformers anime has been confirmed for the future, the franchise is one that would remain perfect for an anime adaptation.

Optimus Prime Like Never Before

This latest Optimus Prime/Anime Girl fusion isn’t the first time that the Autobot leader has been transformed in such a way. The company Kotobukiya has created statues that saw the likes of Optimus, Megatron, Starscream, and Ironhide given radical makeovers. This time around however, a major anime creator has aided the statue makers in re-imagining Optimus in this wild fusion.

Humikane Shimada has been a big character designer in multiple anime franchises. If the name sounds familiar but you can’t quite place what Shimada has worked on in the past, we have you covered. Humikane has worked on franchises including Brave Witches, Girls und Panzer, Gundam Build Divers, Sakura Wars, and Strike Witches to name a few, as the artist is now more than happy to share their talents with the world of Cybertron. The figure itself will retail for around $80 and Kotobukiya has a first look at the fusion figure that will arrive this summer that you can check out below.

Transformers One: The Animated Movie That Might Not Continue

Despite Transformers One critically acclaimed by both critics and fans alike, Paramount has been tight-lipped regarding the prequel story returning to continue to follow the early days of Optimus and Megatron. Luckily, the Transformers are planning to make a comeback in the live-action world as the studio prepares to create a crossover film that will see Cybertron’s finest meeting the heroes and villains of the G.I. Joe universe. While a release date hasn’t been revealed for this epic crossover, it was previously reported that Chris Hemsworth might be taking on the leading role.

Want to see what other fusions are in the future for the Autobots? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Transformers and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.