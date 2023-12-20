Trigun Gets a Second Wave of Funko Pops
The Trigun anime gets a second wave of Funko Pops that includes exclusives.
It's a good time to be a Trigun fan with the recent Trigun Stampede reboot being a hit with fans and critics. What's more, Funko debuted the second round of Pops inspired by the franchise following the wave 1 debut in April of this year. The collection includes a deluxe Vash with Angel Arm, Nicholas D. Wolfwood with Punisher and more.
Below you'll find a list of the new Trigun Funko Pops complete with pre-order links. You'll also find details on wave 1, which included Knives, Meryl Stryfe, Vash, Milly Thompson, and Wolfwood. Note that Hot Topic has a buy 1 get 1 50% off deal going for a limited time.
- Trigun – Vash the Stampede – Funko Exclusive
- Trigun- Vash with Angel Arm (Deluxe / Glow) – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Trigun- Legato Bluesummers – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Trigun- Nicholas D. Wolfwood with Punisher – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Trigun- Rem Saverem – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Trigun- Vash Pop Keychain – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Commons should be available here on Amazon soon.
- Check out more weekly anime Funko Pop drops here.
- Trigun Funko Pop – Vash (with Chase): Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Trigun Funko Pop – Meryl Stryfe: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Trigun Funko Pop – Knives: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Trigun Funko Pop – Milly Thompson: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Trigun Funko Pop – Wolfwood: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
If you haven't been keeping up with Trigun since its big comeback, we cannot recommend the anime's reboot enough. The series features some of the industry's best CG animation to date, and Nightow helped guide the anime's story alongside writer Shin Okashima. Trigun Stampede recently brought its first season to a close, and you can catch them on Crunchyroll right now. So for those needing more details on the reboot, you can find the synopsis for Trigun Stampede below:
"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."0comments