New Trigun Stampede Concept Art Uncovers Vash's Past

Earlier this year, the anime fandom was sent into a tizzy when reports confirmed Trigun was making a comeback. With creator Yasuhiro Nightow on board, Studio Orange has been working for years on a reboot of the gunslinging franchise. Now, all eyes are on Trigun Stampede ahead of its long-awaited release, and a new piece of concept art for the show has gone live.

The artwork was released on Twitter courtesy of the anime's official page. It is there fans can spot new work from Koji Tajima, and the concept art highlights a very different version of Vash the Stampede.

As you can see, the colorful piece showcases a barren desert filled with ground mud and arid grasses. A rainbow looms overhead with a bright sun to its side, and the arch frames a city in the distance. Of course, fans can spot a caped figure in the art's foreground here, and it resembles a young Vash from behind. So obviously, this art was taken from the hero's wayward past.

This gorgeous piece of concept art proves Trigun Stampede with have a lovely color palate, and fans can expect top-notch world-building. After all, we will need to know how Vash the Stampede got to this point as a child, and his entry to the far-off city will no doubt set Vash on his path to becoming the Humanoid Typhoon. We will get to learn more about how this reboot will alter Vash before long as Trigun Stampede is set to release in 2023. So if you want to brush up on the franchise, you can read the original story's synopsis below:

"Vash the Stampede is a wanted man with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. The price on his head is a fortune, and his path of destruction reaches across the arid wastelands of a desert planet. Unfortunately, most encounters with the spiky-haired gunslinger don't end well for the bounty hunters who catch up with him; someone almost always gets hurt – and it's never Vash. Oddly enough, for such an infamous fugitive, there's no proof that he's ever taken a life. In fact, he's a pacifist with a doughnut obsession who's more doofus than desperado. There's a whole lot more to him than his reputation lets on – Vash the Stampede definitely ain't your typical outlaw."

