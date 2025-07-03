Studio MAPPA Confirms The Next Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Will Make Big Changes (Exclusive)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans might be waiting on word of season three but Studio MAPPA arrived at this year’s Anime Expo with the goods. Coming later this month to North America on July 16th, the Hidden Inventory Arc movie is planning to act as a compilation film that will once again explore the younger years of Gojo and Geto. Shockingly enough, MAPPA’s President and Vice President confirmed that the feature-length film won’t just be compiling old footage, it will be adding some new elements into the mix and making some changes to the arc that weren’t present in the original season two storyline. Needless to say, Jujutsu Kaisen fans might want to make their way to theaters later this month.

At a panel at this year’s Anime Expo, MAPPA president Manabu Otsuka and Vice President Hiroya Hasegawa confirmed that the soundtrack will be digitally altered to a higher quality to make it resonate in theaters but this is far from the only change. The MAPPA heads confirmed that the new film will consist of fifty-four new pieces of artwork that further explore the earlier lives of Gojo and Geto during their more carefree days. Of course, the pair of Jujutsu Tech friends go from allies to enemies thanks to some tragic events, so being able to see the duo as the best of friends is certainly something many fans are hoping to see. Since the flashback arc is five episodes in length, it makes sense that this would be the perfect length for a movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season Two Impact

While the Hidden Inventory Arc gave fans of Gojo and Geto plenty to chew on, it was far from the only part of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season. The Shibuya Incident Arc became one of the biggest events of that year within the anime world, seeing “Suguru Geto” and his minion unleashed on the city of Shibuya. While Gojo has long been a force for good, Geto’s plans of entrapping him within the Prison Realm went off without a hitch and it sent Yuji Itadori company and friends into a dramatic spiral.

Unfortunately, no news has yet been revealed at Anime Expo regarding the arrival of season three. Luckily, there is a panel focusing on Jujutsu Tech that will arrive on Sunday, July 6th, so keep your ears to the ground. Considering that Jujutsu Kaisen season two ended with Yuji Itadori now a fugitive on the run and none other than Yuta Okkotsu has been chosen as his executioner, many fans have been counting down the days. Even though the manga from creator Gege Akutami ended last year, there are still more than a few major battles and events that are set to take place that could warrant more seasons. Considering how the series ends, there’s sure to be just as much heartbreak as the Shibuya Incident Arc if not more so. Better prepare to say goodbye to some major characters is all we are saying.

