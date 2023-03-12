Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 11 Teaser: Watch

Trigun's anime reboot has kicked off the climax of its debut season, and Trigun Stampede has given fans the first look at what to expect from the next episode with the first teaser for Episode 11 of the anime! The new rebooted take on Yasuhiro Nightow's original manga franchise has introduced fans to a whole new kind of Vash the Stampede, and each new episode since the beginning of its run has been showing off all kinds of new takes on the classic anime and manga releases. As it approaches its season finale, there are many questions about what to expect next.

Things have been tough for Vash, Trigun Stampede is planning to make things even tougher as the first season of the series comes to its end. Throughout its run so far fans have seen a new take on Knives get under Vash's skin, and the two of them reunited in the previous episode. This brings us to Episode 11 of the Trigun anime as now Vash and Knives will be having a complicated interaction as a new world begins to build on the horizon. Check out the teaser for Trigun Stampede Episode 11 below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 11

Episode 11 of Trigun Stampede is titled "To the New World," and it is currently slated to debut on Saturday, March 18th. The new series is getting closer to the end of its run, so each new episode is all that much more important to building towards its grand finale. If you wanted to catch the newest episode as it airs overseas, and catch up with the rest of Trigun Stampede's episodes so far, you can now find the new Trigun anime streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the rest of this new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, Crunchyroll teases Trigun Stampede as such, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

